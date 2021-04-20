Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JRVR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: JRVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.68, changing hands as low as $46.98 per share. James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JRVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JRVR's low point in its 52 week range is $28.03 per share, with $57.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.84.

