Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JPM

In trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.24, changing hands as low as $123.78 per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JPM's low point in its 52 week range is $101.28 per share, with $144.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.74. The JPM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
