Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JNJ

In trading on Friday, shares of Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.08, changing hands as low as $155.91 per share. Johnson & Johnson shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNJ's low point in its 52 week range is $143.13 per share, with $168.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.60. The JNJ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.