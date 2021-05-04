Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JMIA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jumia Technologies AG (Symbol: JMIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.95, changing hands as low as $27.10 per share. Jumia Technologies AG shares are currently trading down about 13.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMIA's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $69.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.41.

