Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JKHY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $173.92, changing hands as low as $172.84 per share. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JKHY's low point in its 52 week range is $147.50 per share, with $205.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.28. The JKHY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

