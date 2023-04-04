Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JHMM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JHMM ETF (Symbol: JHMM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.16, changing hands as low as $46.95 per share. JHMM shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JHMM's low point in its 52 week range is $41.96 per share, with $53.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.02.
Also see: Industrial Dividend Stock List
FLV Videos
Institutional Holders of GDS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.