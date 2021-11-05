Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JD

In trading on Friday, shares of JD.com, Inc. (Symbol: JD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.31, changing hands as low as $78.14 per share. JD.com, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JD's low point in its 52 week range is $61.65 per share, with $108.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.53.

