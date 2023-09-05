Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JBT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.43, changing hands as low as $106.30 per share. John Bean Technologies Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JBT's low point in its 52 week range is $81.59 per share, with $125.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.49.
