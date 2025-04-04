Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JAZZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.69, changing hands as low as $110.26 per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JAZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $99.06 per share, with $148.0568 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.84.

