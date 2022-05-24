Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - J

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.49, changing hands as low as $134.12 per share. Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of J shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, J's low point in its 52 week range is $114.11 per share, with $150.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.30. The J DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

