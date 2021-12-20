Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IYG

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.45, changing hands as low as $184.31 per share. iShares U.S. Financial Services shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYG's low point in its 52 week range is $143.26 per share, with $205.0047 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.95.

