Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IXUS

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: IXUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.98, changing hands as low as $58.31 per share. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $54.4541 per share, with $63.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.65.

