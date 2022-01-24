Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IXG

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global Financials ETF (Symbol: IXG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.50, changing hands as low as $78.00 per share. iShares Global Financials shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXG's low point in its 52 week range is $63.65 per share, with $85.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.88.

