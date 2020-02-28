Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWY

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.62, changing hands as low as $88.77 per share. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWY's low point in its 52 week range is $78.13 per share, with $106.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.57.

