Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWN

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $141.88, changing hands as low as $141.57 per share. iShares Russell 2000 Value shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWN's low point in its 52 week range is $127.21 per share, with $157.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.78.

