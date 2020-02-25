Markets
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.67, changing hands as low as $155.96 per share. iShares Russell 2000 shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWM's low point in its 52 week range is $144.25 per share, with $170.5586 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.40.

