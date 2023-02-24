Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWF

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $227.72, changing hands as low as $227.30 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWF's low point in its 52 week range is $202.05 per share, with $285.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $227.36.

