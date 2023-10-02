Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IVLU

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (Symbol: IVLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.05, changing hands as low as $25.03 per share. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVLU's low point in its 52 week range is $19.53 per share, with $26.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.04.

