Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IUSB

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.14, changing hands as low as $46.02 per share. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.12 per share, with $51.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.05.

