Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITOCY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Itochu Corp (Symbol: ITOCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.05, changing hands as low as $42.60 per share. Itochu Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITOCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITOCY's low point in its 52 week range is $33.16 per share, with $48.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.44.

