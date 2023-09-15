Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITCI

In trading on Friday, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.99, changing hands as low as $54.52 per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITCI's low point in its 52 week range is $42.01 per share, with $67.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.08.

