Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITCI

In trading on Monday, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.88, changing hands as low as $51.24 per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITCI's low point in its 52 week range is $28.445 per share, with $66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.84.

