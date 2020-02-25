Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $221.17, changing hands as low as $215.01 per share. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITA's low point in its 52 week range is $193.98 per share, with $240.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $215.06.

