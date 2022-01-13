Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IQLT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: IQLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.09, changing hands as low as $38.92 per share. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IQLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IQLT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.87 per share, with $40.8083 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.