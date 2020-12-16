Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IQ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of iQIYI Inc (Symbol: IQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.03, changing hands as low as $18.80 per share. iQIYI Inc shares are currently trading off about 14.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IQ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.51 per share, with $28.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.11.

