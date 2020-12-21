Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IPL

In trading on Monday, shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSX: IPL.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.33, changing hands as low as $12.30 per share. Inter Pipeline Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.35 per share, with $22.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.32.

