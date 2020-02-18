Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IPGP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.52, changing hands as low as $136.65 per share. IPG Photonics Corp shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPGP's low point in its 52 week range is $113.67 per share, with $182.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.66. The IPGP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

