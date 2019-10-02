Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INTC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.62, changing hands as low as $48.98 per share. Intel Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.36 per share, with $59.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.