Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INST

In trading on Monday, shares of Instructure Holdings Inc (Symbol: INST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.42, changing hands as low as $21.08 per share. Instructure Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INST's low point in its 52 week range is $15.68 per share, with $29.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.19.

