Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INOV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (Symbol: INOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.96, changing hands as low as $15.77 per share. Inovalon Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INOV's low point in its 52 week range is $11.50 per share, with $22.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.99.

