Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INOV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (Symbol: INOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.44, changing hands as low as $14.24 per share. Inovalon Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INOV's low point in its 52 week range is $9.19 per share, with $17.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.30.

