Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INMD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.38, changing hands as low as $34.88 per share. InMode Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INMD's low point in its 52 week range is $26.10 per share, with $48.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.03.

