Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ING

In trading on Friday, shares of ING Groep NV (Symbol: ING) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.30, changing hands as low as $11.29 per share. ING Groep NV shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ING shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ING's low point in its 52 week range is $9.22 per share, with $13.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.29.

