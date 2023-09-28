Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INFY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Infosys Ltd. (Symbol: INFY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.05, changing hands as low as $16.72 per share. Infosys Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INFY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.712 per share, with $20.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.90.

