Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INFN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Infinera Corp (Symbol: INFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.32, changing hands as low as $6.28 per share. Infinera Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INFN's low point in its 52 week range is $4.255 per share, with $8.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.33.
