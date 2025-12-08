Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INDA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI India ETF (Symbol: INDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.08, changing hands as low as $53.01 per share. iShares MSCI India shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDA's low point in its 52 week range is $47.595 per share, with $56.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.05.

