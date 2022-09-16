Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IMO

In trading on Friday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.29, changing hands as low as $45.03 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $26.0501 per share, with $57.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.26.

