Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IMMU

In trading on Friday, shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (Symbol: IMMU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.30, changing hands as low as $15.96 per share. Immunomedics, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMMU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMMU's low point in its 52 week range is $11.59 per share, with $22.2206 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.