Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IMKTA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.28, changing hands as low as $92.17 per share. Ingles Markets Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $74.63 per share, with $102.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.22.

