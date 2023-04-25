Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IMCG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the IMCG ETF (Symbol: IMCG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.72, changing hands as low as $55.64 per share. IMCG shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IMCG's low point in its 52 week range is $48.44 per share, with $61.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.71.
