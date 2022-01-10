Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ILCG

In trading on Monday, shares of the ILCG ETF (Symbol: ILCG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.32, changing hands as low as $66.14 per share. ILCG shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILCG's low point in its 52 week range is $53.413 per share, with $73.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.22.

