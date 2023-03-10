Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IJK

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.43, changing hands as low as $68.97 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJK's low point in its 52 week range is $61.44 per share, with $80.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.42.

