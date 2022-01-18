Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IJH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $272.84, changing hands as low as $272.73 per share. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJH's low point in its 52 week range is $232.55 per share, with $292.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $273.32.

