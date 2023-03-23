Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IHI

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (Symbol: IHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.78, changing hands as low as $51.57 per share. iShares U.S. Medical Devices shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHI's low point in its 52 week range is $46.21 per share, with $62.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.66.

