Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IGT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.71, changing hands as low as $28.37 per share. International Game Technology PLC shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IGT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.755 per share, with $33.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.29.
