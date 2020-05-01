Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IGSB

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.44, changing hands as low as $53.41 per share. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGSB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.21 per share, with $55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.