Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IFF

In trading on Friday, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.43, changing hands as low as $124.53 per share. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $92.14 per share, with $152.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.85. The IFF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

