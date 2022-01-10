Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEV

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Europe ETF (Symbol: IEV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.82, changing hands as low as $53.49 per share. iShares Europe shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEV's low point in its 52 week range is $47.04 per share, with $55.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.59.

