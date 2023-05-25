Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEI

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.25, changing hands as low as $116.00 per share. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEI's low point in its 52 week range is $112.259 per share, with $121.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.03.
