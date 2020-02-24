Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEFA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.22, changing hands as low as $61.50 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $57.335 per share, with $66.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.78.

